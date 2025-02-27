City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Announces Earnings Results

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. City of London Investment Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 27.80%.
City of London Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLIG stock remained flat at GBX 360 ($4.57) during trading hours on Thursday. 50,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,750. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 302 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.15.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.
Featured Articles
