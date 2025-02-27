Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Issues Earnings Results

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.
Studio City International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 27,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $778.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Studio City International Company Profile
