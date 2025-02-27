Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Issues Earnings Results

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

Studio City International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 27,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $778.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.