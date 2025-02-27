Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 29.9% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $396.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

