Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $941.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.