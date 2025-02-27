Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
