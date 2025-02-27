Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

