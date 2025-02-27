Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $59.53 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 118,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

