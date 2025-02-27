Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 467.7% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

