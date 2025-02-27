Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.83% from the stock’s current price.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 779,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,317. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,738. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock worth $847,981. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

