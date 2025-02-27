Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,661. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.