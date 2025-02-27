Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Stoneridge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Stoneridge Stock Up 20.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 1,133,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,244. The company has a market capitalization of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
