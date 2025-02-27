Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rises By 440.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 11.7 %

ARGGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,345. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.