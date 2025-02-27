Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rises By 440.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 11.7 %
ARGGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,345. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
