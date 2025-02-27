Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,829. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.72.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

