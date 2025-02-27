Short Interest in Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Expands By 2,000.0%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

ACSYF remained flat at C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. Accsys Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.