Top Restaurant Stocks To Research – February 24th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, Block, Booking, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the restaurant industry. Investors who buy these stocks gain exposure to the performance of various dining establishments—from fast food chains to upscale restaurants—with their market values influenced by company performance and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.96. 58,780,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,084,016. The stock has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $23.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.54. 5,305,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.76. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $501.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,870,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,703,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

XYZ traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,745. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $86.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5,076.93. 153,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,903.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,568.73. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.10. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Featured Articles