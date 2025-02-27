Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 503,720 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $597,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,330.42 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,206.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

