Apriem Advisors Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,820,000 after buying an additional 201,918 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.62. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

