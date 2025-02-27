SRN Advisors LLC Invests $838,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY stock opened at $915.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.