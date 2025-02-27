Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,073.1% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 26,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7,171.5% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 129,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 127,724 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

