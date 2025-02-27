Croda International (LON:CRDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Croda International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 74 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,237 ($41.05). The company had a trading volume of 682,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,811. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,269.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,615.40. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,124 ($64.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Croda International

In other news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,486 ($44.21) per share, with a total value of £20,044.50 ($25,421.05). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.09) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,436.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 985 shares of company stock worth $3,332,280 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Featured Stories

