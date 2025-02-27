ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 7,503,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 412.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

