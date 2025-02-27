JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON JMG traded down GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.27 ($1.40). 1,087,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,305. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.27. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 99.80 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.08 ($1.46).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

