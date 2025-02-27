Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 154,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,107. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.
In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at $157,905.51. This trade represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 9,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $566,249.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,281 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,298.82. The trade was a 4.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock worth $1,901,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
