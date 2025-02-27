Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 271 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,796,000 after acquiring an additional 436,252 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

