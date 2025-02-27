IFP Advisors Inc Sells 259 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $172.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

