K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 15,965 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

