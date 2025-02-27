Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

