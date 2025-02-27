National Pension Service Buys 125,496 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,496 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Workday were worth $176,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average of $254.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.