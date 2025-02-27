The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $618.04 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.42 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

