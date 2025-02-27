CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,789 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 3,248 call options.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,498. CommScope has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in CommScope by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CommScope by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.