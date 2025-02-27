Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

