Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

