Versor Investments LP Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 726.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,454 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $234.46 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

