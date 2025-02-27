QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after purchasing an additional 549,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

