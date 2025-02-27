Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 295,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,823. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

