Susquehanna Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $120.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 359,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,692. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

