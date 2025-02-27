LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.