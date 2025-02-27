UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 661.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMH

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.