Applied Optoelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 7,148 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 2.4 %

AAOI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 4,018,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,090. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $1,672,801. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

