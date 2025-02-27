Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 8,812.5%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 8,812.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

