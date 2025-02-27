Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 8,812.5%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 8,812.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
About Babcock International Group
