Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 18,060.0% in February

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 18,060.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Down 25.0 %

TSOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 37,558,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,063,488. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

