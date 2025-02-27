Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in February

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$91.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.87. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$91.31 and a 52-week high of C$91.31.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

