Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 999,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Performance

COSG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113,150. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

