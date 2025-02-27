Brueske Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,698 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

