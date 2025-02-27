Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $203.08 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.