Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,476,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,290,900 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 4.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $903,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

