Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31,710.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 593,297 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $134,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

