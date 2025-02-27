360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys A$49,159.50 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,159.50 ($31,113.61).

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is currently -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

