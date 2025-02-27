James Garner Purchases 39,500,000 Shares of Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Stock

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner bought 39,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$474,000.00 ($300,000.00).
James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, James Garner purchased 1,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,645.57).
