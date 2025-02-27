Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 129,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,264. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

